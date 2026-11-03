There could be some significant changes coming behind the scenes in WWE.

With speculation surrounding the future of Bruce Prichard, questions have emerged regarding several key positions within the company and who could potentially fill them moving forward.

PWInsider recently reported that Prichard has been considering retirement, potentially around WrestleMania season. However, additional information indicates that the longtime WWE executive may instead be preparing to transition into a work-from-home role rather than leave the company entirely.

Prichard reportedly has a six-month transition plan in mind as he prepares to undergo neck surgery for an existing injury that has already made traveling difficult. Despite those issues, Prichard recently filled in for Paul “Triple H” Levesque for two weeks in October while WWE’s Chief Content Officer was on vacation.

The situation has also led to speculation about Shawn Michaels potentially assuming Prichard’s responsibilities. However, sources within WWE have pushed back on those rumors, indicating that much of the speculation involving NXT is either inaccurate or far from being finalized.

While a succession plan could eventually be implemented, the reported scenarios would potentially create a domino effect throughout WWE’s developmental system, including NXT, Evolve and WWE ID. Such changes would require considerable adjustments to the company’s existing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles is expected to continue gaining influence within WWE, particularly when it comes to scouting talent.

Despite rumors suggesting Styles has been overseeing operations at the WWE Performance Center, one source indicated that was not the case. Styles recently stepped in to finish a class, but has not been running the facility.

The former WWE Champion was described as a consistently positive presence at the Performance Center, with expectations that his involvement and influence will continue to grow.

Bobby Roode is another name reportedly being considered for an expanded backstage role. There have been plans for Roode to eventually assume responsibilities similar to those held by Michael Hayes or Prichard, although nothing has been finalized.

WWE sources indicated that decisions regarding those potential changes could become clearer over the next several months, should adjustments become necessary.

Interestingly, Vince Russo’s name also surfaced in discussions surrounding the potential backstage changes. While Russo is not believed to be involved in any of the reported creative restructuring plans, it was noted that he did have a meeting with WWE President Nick Khan earlier this year.

(H/T: Fightful Select)