There continue to be conflicting reports regarding the legitimacy of Seth Rollins’ knee injury following his surprise return in ‘The Ruse of the Century’ to end night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated the following about the mystery surrounding the legitimacy of Seth Rollins’ injury from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12:

“At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, they treated Seth Rollins’ injury as an injury. He did go to Birmingham, AL. If Rollins’ injury was a work all along, very few people were in on it and the company also worked the talent and employees. Rollins would have also worked his students. That is a slippery slope. If you start working the talent (if that is what they did) it can definitely create mistrust.”

While talking about the Bron Breakker injury situation coming out of night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following about the Seth Rollins injury situation:

“[Bron Breakker] was limping really bad going to the back and it was taped up a lot and my presumption was is that they were going to join in in killing [CM] Punk and they just let [Seth] Rollins do it. He could he could walk on it, but it’s not like he ran in or anything like that or got involved in that finish. I just haven’t heard but I’m sure it was a legitimate injury, unlike the Seth Rollins injury, which was not a legit injury, obviously.”

At the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 post-show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also addressed the Seth Rollins injury controversy.