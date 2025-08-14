HOOK’s AEW status has been the subject of speculation in recent months due to his extended absence from the ring, but fans got a hint of his return when a teaser video aired during the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Despite not competing for some time, it has been confirmed that HOOK remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling. In fact, sources indicate that he quietly re-signed with the company at some point in 2024. While specific terms have not been disclosed, the deal is said to be a multi-year agreement.

Those same sources noted that by the time it was reported HOOK had retained Barry Bloom’s representation, he had already finalized his new AEW contract and was secured for the long term. HOOK is believed to have several years remaining on his current deal.

(H/T: Fightful Select)