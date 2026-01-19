Jay White has been sidelined from AEW television for nearly a year, and new details have emerged regarding his contractual status with the company.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been out of in-ring action since March of last year due to a hand injury. White has not appeared on AEW programming during that time, as he continues to recover.

According to recent reports, there is no immediate concern about White’s AEW contract expiring. When he signed with the promotion in April 2023, the deal was believed to be a long-term agreement, and it is said to be “nowhere near” coming to an end.

It was also noted that White’s extended injury absence—now approaching a full year—is expected to be tacked onto the length of his contract. Based on that understanding, White is projected to remain under contract with AEW until at least sometime next year.

White last competed on the March 29, 2025, episode of AEW Collision, where he picked up a singles victory over JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight.

As of now, there is still no word on when White may be cleared to return to the ring. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

