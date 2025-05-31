New details have emerged regarding Luke Jacobs and his potential future with WWE.

Earlier this year, the reigning PROGRESS Men’s World Champion took part in a WWE tryout, but reports at the time offered conflicting information about the outcome.

We now have some clarity.

According to one source, Jacobs was informed during PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 weekend that he has not been signed by WWE at this time.

Despite that, multiple sources indicate that Jacobs, much like fellow standout Goldenboy Santos, made a strong impression during his tryout. He’s said to have “massively” impressed those in attendance and is expected to receive another opportunity with the company down the line.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Luke Jacobs’ future and other rumored WWE signings continues to surface.

UNRIVALLED

UNDISPUTED

It feels good to be king. pic.twitter.com/RhuSGp12Ov — Luke Jacobs (@LukeJacobs00_YG) August 25, 2024

(H/T: Fightful Select)