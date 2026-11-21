Orlando, Florida, remains in the running to host the 2028 WWE Royal Rumble, although a new report suggests the city isn’t currently the leading candidate.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced indicating that Camping World Stadium in Orlando had emerged as the “clear frontrunner” to host the annual premium live event in 2028.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has since provided an update, reporting that Orlando is among the top three candidates but is not currently considered the favorite.

“We are told that Orlando is not currently the front runner for the 2028 Rumble but it is in the top 3. Camping World Stadium is an open air stadium and the show would take place in late January/early February, so there is that.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Royal Rumble, Alvarez indicated that WWE has plans to bring another major event to Orlando in the foreseeable future.

“Orlando is going to get a PLE sooner rather than later one way or another.”

Meanwhile, Alvarez also addressed recent reports regarding WWE’s plans to build a new Performance Center in downtown Orlando.

“Also, regarding the discussion about the proposed new Performance Center, we are told it is years away.”

The Orlando Real reported earlier this week that the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency is considering a proposal for a new 98,000-square-foot WWE Performance Center in downtown Orlando.

The project would reportedly involve a $100 million investment from WWE, with the city potentially contributing up to $7 million in financial support.

As noted, the next WWE Royal Rumble show in 2027 is scheduled to take place on February 6 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Royal Rumble 2027 Results coverage.