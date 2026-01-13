Questions continue to surround the AEW status of former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party, who have been off television since losing the titles nearly a year ago.

According to a new report, Marq Quen was backstage at an AEW event a couple of months ago, marking the first notable update on the team in some time.

Beyond that brief sighting, there has been little movement or public discussion regarding Private Party’s creative direction or return plans.

An earlier report from June 2025 indicated that the duo’s AEW contracts were expected to expire “soon.” However, that timeline has since been clarified, with both Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy remaining under contract with AEW as of 2026.

It was also reiterated that the two contracts are not perfectly aligned in terms of expiration dates.

Additionally, there has been confirmed interest from WWE in the tag team, adding another layer of intrigue to their long-term outlook.

Private Party signed with AEW shortly after the promotion was officially announced in 2019 and quickly became one of the company’s breakout teams.

They made their in-ring debut at Fyter Fest that year and competed on the very first episode of AEW Dynamite in October 2019.

That night, the duo made an immediate statement by defeating The Young Bucks in a tournament match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

For now, Private Party remain under contract.

But their absence continues to raise eyebrows.

