There has been some confusion among fans following AEW’s announcement that its pay-per-view events will now stream on HBO Max with a $10 discount for subscribers.

While the focus of AEW’s promotion will understandably be on HBO Max as part of its Warner Bros. Discovery partnership, the PPVs will still be available through Amazon Prime, Triller International, PPV.com, and traditional cable and satellite providers.

Those outlets were not mentioned in the official press release but remain active options for viewers.

As part of the expanded deal with WBD, AEW will also introduce the Tailgate Brawl, which is set to be exclusive to HBO Max subscribers.

The special will feature matches leading into the PPV. For fans not subscribed to HBO Max, an alternate pre-show will be offered to ensure they don’t miss out on the lead-in to the event.

