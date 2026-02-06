Some behind-the-scenes clarity has emerged regarding the visual presentation and construction timeline surrounding WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Multiple WWE talents reportedly said they were unaware of any online discourse about “empty seats” during the event until after the show, noting they only became aware of the criticism once they went online. Those backstage were said to be surprised by the reaction, especially given how loud and energetic the crowd came across inside the venue.

There has also been confusion surrounding the lighting setup used during the Royal Rumble. Despite speculation, there was no definitive indication that WWE is abandoning the practice of lighting seats from above, as was done at the event. That lighting choice contributed to the perception of weaker attendance on camera, even though the audience was audibly engaged throughout the night.

That said, it was noted that many people in attendance did not expect that specific lighting configuration to be used again in the future.

Separately, claims circulated suggesting the Saudi stadium used for Royal Rumble was constructed in just 20 days. Those claims were said to be inaccurate. Construction on the venue reportedly began on December 24, giving organizers approximately 36 days to complete the setup ahead of the premium live event.

As previously noted, the stadium was built specifically to host WWE Royal Rumble in Riyadh.

