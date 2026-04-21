Questions continue to swirl regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE status coming out of WrestleMania 42.

On the latest post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez broke down the uncertainty surrounding Lesnar following his quick loss to Oba Femi on Sunday night.

The bout ended with Lesnar removing his gear and sharing an emotional embrace with Paul Heyman, fueling speculation that it may have been his final match.

According to Meltzer, the situation is anything but clear internally.

Based on conversations he’s had with sources in WWE, “they believe he’s not retiring yet,” though he added that a retirement sometime this year remains a strong possibility.

Still, there’s no definitive answer.

“No one knows. It might be one of those things where it’s being kept quiet like the Seth Rollins (injury angle),” Meltzer said. “I’m not saying for sure (whether he’s retired) as no one knows for sure.”

That uncertainty extends to creative plans as well.

Meltzer noted that at one point, the expectation was for Lesnar and Femi to continue their program beyond WrestleMania, rather than it being a one-off encounter.

However, those plans were ultimately scrapped in favor of pushing Femi strongly, with a direction likened to the company’s past handling of Goldberg-style dominance.

Alvarez pointed out several elements that added to the confusion. He highlighted Lesnar throwing up an “X” to the crowd after the match, Heyman’s visibly emotional promo on Raw, and what he described as a rushed-feeling tribute video package.

To him, it came across as if Lesnar’s actions may have caught people off guard.

Meanwhile, speculation had been building around the long-discussed “favor” Paul Heyman owes Gunther.

One prevailing theory suggested it could lead to a major showdown involving Lesnar, potentially at SummerSlam in August, an event scheduled for Lesnar’s home state of Minnesota.