WWE Raw Superstar Karrion Kross is approaching the final months of his current WWE contract. While an exact expiration date remains unconfirmed, sources suggest that his deal is likely set to conclude sometime this summer. It is also uncertain whether Kross is currently in discussions for a contract extension with the company.

Recent feedback from WWE insiders indicates a strong appreciation for Kross’ ability to engage fans through social media and effectively execute his on-screen storylines. His work on Raw has reportedly been well received by those within the organization.

Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, previously parted ways with WWE in November 2021. However, following Triple H’s rise to power in the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s initial departure in 2022, the couple was swiftly brought back into the company.

During his time away from WWE, Kross was extended an offer for a one-time match in AEW, which he ultimately declined. Beyond that, there have been no known discussions between Kross and AEW regarding further opportunities. He also made appearances in MLW and NJPW, where sources indicate he left a positive impression.

