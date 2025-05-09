A top AEW star is in a contract year.

AEW standout Willow Nightingale is nearing the end of her current contract with All Elite Wrestling, sources confirm. While the exact expiration date remains unconfirmed, her deal is set to run out within the next few months.

According to talent and staff we’ve spoken with, Nightingale is viewed as a key figure within the promotion and a clear priority for AEW leadership. Those close to the situation describe her as well-liked backstage and someone the company is intent on keeping.

Internally, there’s strong confidence that Nightingale will be offered a new deal, with one source calling it a “guarantee” that she’ll be extended and remain part of the AEW roster moving forward.

(H/T: Fightful Select)