A notable name from the Knockouts division in TNA Wrestling is inching closer to free agency on the legal timeline.

However the company is working to keep her in the fold.

Former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jody Threat went public on Monday about her contract situation, mentioning on the “In The Weeds” podcast that her deal with the company is “coming up soon” and that both sides have already opened discussions about a possible extension (see full video interview below).

Since that interview, one source has reported an update, noting that Threat’s current contract is set to expire on December 1.

Multiple TNA Wrestling sources have also confirmed that the promotion is indeed hoping to retain her, echoing the same optimism she expressed earlier this week on “In The Weeds.”

Jody Threat has been a steady presence for the TNA Knockouts division, and unless a new deal is finalized in the coming days, she’ll officially become one of the next notable names hitting the open market.

For those who missed our original story about this news from this past Monday, you can read it in its’ entirety, along with a complete video archive of Jody Threat on “In The Weeds” below.

