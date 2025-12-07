Contract updates continue to roll in from inside TNA, with multiple talents approaching key decision points before the end of the year.

It was previously noted that several TNA contracts are set to expire in December, and the company is expected to speak with a number of those wrestlers as negotiations ramp up.

One of the names now confirmed to be nearing the end of her deal is Killer Kelly.

According to one source, Kelly’s contract was scheduled to expire heading into the recent El Paso TV tapings.

But there’s already movement on that front.

Sources indicate that TNA and Kelly have begun discussions about a potential extension, and the talks are said to be active.

There’s also an update on Kelly’s fiancé Myron Reed, who is currently working in TNA without a contract in place. Despite that, Reed has also been involved in conversations about signing an official deal with the promotion.

As for the Rascalz unit, Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel are both believed to have their contracts expiring this month, while Dezmond Xavier is reportedly working without a contract at the moment.

A lot of moving parts right now, and plenty of negotiations still to come.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding TNA Wrestling contracts continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On WWE-Related Rumors Following New TNA On AMC TV Deal

(H/T: Fightful Select)