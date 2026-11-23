Xia Brookside’s future with TNA Wrestling remains up in the air as her current contract approaches its expiration date.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion has reportedly received a new contract offer from the company, although the two sides have yet to reach an agreement. Brookside’s existing deal is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026.

There is also said to be significant interest in the second-generation wrestler from multiple promotions outside of TNA. However, Brookside would not be free to negotiate with other companies unless her current agreement expires.

Brookside has enjoyed a successful 2026, turning heel and capturing the TNA Knockouts Championship during what has been one of the biggest years of her career.

TNA recently introduced another chapter in her storyline when she aligned herself with The Righteous earlier this month. The development appears to be setting the stage for a potential rivalry with Harley Hudson.

Meanwhile, Brookside is reportedly not the only TNA talent approaching the end of an existing contract, as additional wrestlers are said to have deals coming up for expiration.

(H/T: PWInsider)