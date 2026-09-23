Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford reportedly have plenty of time remaining on their AEW contracts.

Recent speculation had suggested that the contracts of Sabian and Ford could be approaching their expiration dates. However, that does not appear to be the case.

According to a new report, both Sabian and Ford have years remaining on their current AEW deals. It was indicated that the married couple re-signed with the company at some point, although details regarding when the new agreements were reached were not disclosed.

Sabian and Ford are both AEW originals and have been with the promotion since its inaugural year in 2019.

Sabian competed at AEW’s first event, Double or Nothing, while Ford also joined the company during its first year.

(H/T: Fightful Select)