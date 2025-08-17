Some backstage updates have surfaced regarding the contract status of a pair of pro wrestling veterans.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed this week that former TNA Wrestling star Ace Austin is under contract with the promotion after finishing up with TNA earlier this year.

While TNA had hoped to keep him, the two sides were unable to come to terms financially. Austin’s AEW deal is said to be a multi-year agreement.

Regarding Chris Bey, his TNA contract was coming due as well. However, following the serious in-ring accident that he endured, sources in TNA claim Bey is still considered part of the roster and remains under his current contract.

The company has continued to pay him during his recovery.

(H/T: Fightful Select)