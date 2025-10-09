More contract news from the pro wrestling world has surfaced.

In addition to recent contractual updates on WWE Superstars such as New Day veterans Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, among a number of additional WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling stars, another update has surfaced regarding the contract status of a pair of familiar faces to longtime pro wrestling fans.

According to one source, The IInspiration duo of Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, formerly known in WWE as The IIconics team of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, are about to see their respective contracts for TNA Wrestling come to an end in the very near future.

Apparently McKay and Lee signed short-term deals for their recent return to TNA Wrestling, which came at the TNA Against All Odds 2025 pay-per-view that was held back on June 6, 2025 at the Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona when they confronted The Elegance Brand (see video below).

The word making the rounds is that the current contracts that The IInspiration are working under are through the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view, which takes place this coming weekend on Sunday, October 12, 2025, live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Interestingly enough, the duo are currently the reigning TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions, having just captured the titles last week. They are scheduled to defend them against former champion The Elegance Brand at TNA Bound For Glory on Sunday.

It is expected that TNA Wrestling and The IInspiration will ultimately come to terms on a new deal to keep Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee with the company going forward. One source noted that TNA have already expressed interest in retaining the duo, so it is just a matter of getting the deal hammered out, agreed to and signed.

