TNA Wrestling is heading into another stretch where several talent deals are nearing their expiration.

One name to keep an eye on is AJ Francis.

Multiple TNA contracts are set to wrap up at the end of the year, including Francis’ current agreement.

This is a familiar position for both sides — Francis also reached free agency at the end of last year before ultimately returning to the company.

After brief negotiations, he re-upped with TNA and signed a deal carrying him through 2025.

The working relationship has remained strong throughout his current run, with TNA officials optimistic about locking him in for 2026 as well.

For his part, Francis has made it clear that he’s been very happy with the opportunities the company has given him, suggesting both sides are aligned heading into talks.

For those who missed it, we also published the following on Friday night regarding the contract status of some additional top TNA stars:

Dezmond Xavier made his return at tonight’s TNA Turning Point special. He appeared as what many backstage jokingly described as “the least surprising surprise” of the night. That reaction was intentional. TNA officials were fully aware that fans would immediately suspect Xavier as the mystery man slotted to reunite with his Rascalz partners, and the company was said to be very happy with both the live crowd response and Xavier’s in-ring performance. Despite the return, Xavier is not currently under contract to TNA. Even so, we’re told creative already has plans mapped out for him alongside the Rascalz should he continue working with the company. On that note, Zachary Wentz’s deal with TNA is set to expire at the end of the year. The trio will be exploring their collective options, and there is already an expectation among those we’ve spoken to that outside interest in The Rascalz will surface once contracts come up. We’re also expecting additional updates soon regarding the status of Myron Reed and Trey Miguel as the group evaluates its next steps.

RECENT NEWS: Backstage Update On WWE Kicking A Celebrity Out Of A Recent Live Episode Of Monday Night Raw

(H/T: Fightful Select)