The AEW contracts of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are reportedly nearing their expiration dates, with no clear indication yet regarding what comes next for either talent.

Bowens and Caster, formerly known together as The Acclaimed, are said to have contracts that expire at the beginning of October. With roughly a week remaining on their current deals, there reportedly have not been negotiations regarding new contracts.

There has also been no word on whether AEW intends to offer either Bowens or Caster a new deal, with the situation described as quiet as their expiration dates approach.

The two reunited last year following their previous split, although the reunion proved to be short-lived.

Caster has largely been absent from AEW television recently while continuing to make select independent appearances in 2026. Bowens, meanwhile, has remained more involved on AEW programming after becoming associated with The Opps.

Bowens competed at AEW All In, though that remains his only match since late July.

As The Acclaimed, Bowens and Caster previously captured both the AEW World Tag Team Championship and AEW World Trios Championship.

(H/T: Fightful Select)