The Lucha Bros will remain AEW contracted talent for a little big longer.

The contracts of Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo were set to expire earlier this year, and WWE has long been rumored to be interested in the popular masked duo.

Additionally, Penta told sources in June that he had been in contract with WWE since then, and that he and his brother were a package deal looking to go directly to the WWE main roster, as opposed to WWE NXT.

AEW was reportedly aware of this, and saw evidence of at least one of their talents talking about these plans in the summer. They reportedly offered The Lucha Bros new deals this summer and were hoping to retain them for a multi-year agreement.

The company even had plans to put the Trios titles on the duo alongside PAC as Death Triangle, but Penta and Rey ultimately did not sign those deals. It’s worth noting, however, that despite not signing, they did not go as far as to communicate their intentions of leaving the company.

A few months was added to Penta’s deal due to an injury clause in the contract, and Fenix had substantially more. WWE sources became aware of this last week and learned that Fenix wouldn’t be joining the company imminently, as he missed over six months from October 2023 to June 2024 and six additional months in 2022 and 2021 combined.

It hasn’t been made clear if the two will continue to be used in AEW during this extended period of time added to their deals, or if they will be kept on ice. They are, however, still under contract and still being paid. The duo fully expects to put over talents on the way out if they leave and are used before doing so.

Despite any reports to the contrary, Penta and Fenix have not signed with WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)