AEW’s head of security has addressed the fiery closing angle from this week’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

During the final moments of the show, fans watched as Darby Allin appeared ready to hurl a Molotov cocktail toward Jon Moxley and The Death Riders before suddenly being taken down by AEW security in dramatic fashion.

The scene was so convincing that many viewers questioned whether the security team had been informed about the spot ahead of time, or if they genuinely thought Allin was about to cause chaos on live television.

Over the weekend, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com provided some behind-the-scenes insight on the situation via an update to subscribers on X.

Alvarez clarified that the security guard involved, identified as AEW’s head of security Sam Hemingway, was aware of the planned moment, but intentionally played it as real to heighten the realism of the segment.

“Security guy on AEW Dynamite, Sam, was 100-percent smartened up on the Darby spot,” Alvarez explained. “But he wanted to make it look legit, like what would happen if some lunatic actually pulled out a bomb or something on a show. He’s been working security for wrestling dating back to the ECW Atlas Security days.”

Hemingway, who has a long history in the pro wrestling industry and previously worked for ECW’s Atlas Security, later weighed in himself with a statement posted to social media.

Two days after the segment aired, he offered a more serious perspective on the incident, citing performer and fan safety as his top priority.

“My actions had nothing to do with the ‘show’ and everything to do with the safety of others,” Hemingway wrote. “You can debate the tackle. I’m just glad we’re not dealing with the alternative headlines that read, ‘Unhinged AEW talent seriously injured Jacksonville fans. Numerous lawsuits are filed.'”

The dramatic spot added yet another intense chapter to the ongoing Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley rivalry, which continues to escalate heading into their next high-stakes showdown. The two are set to collide in an “I Quit” Match at the coming AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for next weekend on Saturday, October 18, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

