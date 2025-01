Corey Graves will be returning on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Pwinsider is reporting that Graves was booked for the show late on Monday.

It is said that he is already at the WWE Performance Center and will call the action alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph.

There aren’t expected to be any references made to his now deleted tweets.

Finally, it was added that Jordynne Grace was seen at the WWE Performance Center earlier today.