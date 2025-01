– There is no evidence to support claims that Corey Graves has described his situation as a work, despite some reports. On the contrary, those close to him have portrayed it as entirely genuine.

– Tyler Bate is expected to return soon and will be part of the RAW brand. Additionally, Bate’s comeback is imminent, with indications from December suggesting a return in late January or early February.

