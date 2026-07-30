With WWE SummerSlam just around the corner, the latest backstage expectations are beginning to take shape regarding several of the event’s biggest matches.

According to a source familiar with WWE’s current creative direction, as of Thursday, July 30, the current expectation is that both CM Punk and Roman Reigns are favored to leave SummerSlam as champions, with Punk expected to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship and Reigns viewed as the favorite to hold on to the World Heavyweight Championship.

The same source indicated that Trick Williams, Oba Femi, GUNTHER, and Chad Gable are also currently considered the favorites in their respective SummerSlam bouts.

Of course, WWE creative plans are always subject to change, particularly this close to a major premium live event. One source cautioned that not every match appears to have a clear direction at this stage.

Specifically, the Women’s Ladder Match and the clash between Sami Zayn and Finn Bálor were described as being too close to call internally, with both matches said to be capable of going either way depending on how final creative decisions play out heading into the weekend.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)