As 2024 came to a close, reports surfaced that Steph De Lander’s contract with TNA Wrestling was nearing its expiration. Despite this, she has since returned to television and was awarded the TNA Digital Media Championship as part of an on-screen “divorce settlement” with her storyline husband, PCO.

However, sources indicate that De Lander has yet to sign a new deal with TNA, and is actually currently working and appearing on television on TNA iMPACT with the TNA Digital Media Championship, without a contract.

Since late May, she has competed in only one match due to injury, and it remains unclear whether she has been medically cleared for an in-ring return.

Interestingly, the last time a TNA champion held a title without being under contract was none other than PCO himself. He previously held the very same Digital Media Championship that now belongs to De Lander, placing her in an almost identical contractual situation with the company.

When PCO was in this situation, due to some issues between himself and TNA management, he ended up taking the TNA Digital Media title belt to a GCW show, where he destroyed it live in the ring with a sledgehammer.

