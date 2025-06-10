Danhausen’s return at ROH Final Battle was a surprise moment, but his presence has since vanished — and now his contract status is coming into focus.

He made a late addition to the Final Battle card, with the appearance coming together just days before the event. At the time, there was talk that Danhausen would be reintegrated into creative plans. However, he hasn’t been featured on TV since that night.

Sources indicate Danhausen’s current contract is set to expire in July, unless time is added due to injury. With no creative direction for him in recent months, it appears unlikely that extension provisions would come into play.

Those backstage at Final Battle said Danhausen was warmly welcomed and believed he’d be involved moving forward. He reportedly followed up several times in the weeks after the event but was informed that there were no immediate plans to bring him to TV that week — and nothing has materialized since.

As of now, we’ve heard of no creative plans involving Danhausen being used on television. Things could always change, but that is where they stand right now. We will keep you updated as additional information continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)