Danhausen’s time under contract with AEW appears to finally be nearing its end.

Back in the summer of 2025, it was reported that Danhausen’s AEW deal was set to expire. That timeline ultimately changed when the company extended his contract due to injury time. Despite the extension, Danhausen was not used afterward, and there was interest on his end in allowing the agreement to lapse so he could regain greater freedom when it came to merchandise and outside bookings.

That freedom now looks to be on the horizon.

According to an update from one source, Danhausen’s contract with All Elite Wrestling is currently scheduled to expire in February 2026, per AEW sources. Barring a last-minute extension, which sources suggest would be unlikely, this would mark the official end of his run with the company.

AEW sources also noted that Danhausen has not been backstage “in ages” and has not been factored into any creative plans for quite some time.

For now, all signs point to Danhausen’s long-teased “contracthausen” finally coming to a close.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Danhausen’s status continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)