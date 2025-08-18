Danhausen remains under contract with AEW despite his original deal expiring earlier this summer.

It had previously been reported that the fan-favorite was in his contract year with AEW/ROH, with his deal set to come due in July. While that date has come and gone, Danhausen is still officially listed on the AEW roster.

According to AEW sources, his contract was scheduled to expire on July 1, but the company tacked on additional time that now keeps him locked in until well into 2026.

The belief is that Danhausen had hoped AEW would pass on his option year, as he was said to be ready to move on following limited usage in recent years. As of now, there have been no creative plans in place for him.

