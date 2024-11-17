Danhausen has been absent from AEW television for nearly a year, with no recent discussions about his return.

When Danhausen didn’t make an appearance during the Halloween season, after reaching out, we have learned that AEW and Danhausen have not maintained regular communication for over the past six months, apart from the required approval process for his independent bookings.

Although Danhausen was initially scheduled to return from injury about a year ago, changes in those plans led him to voice his frustrations directly to AEW President Tony Khan.

Earlier this year, there were a few pitches to bring Danhausen back, with Bryan Danielson being one of his key supporters. These plans never materialized, even though Danhausen expressed his willingness to return.

AEW reportedly believed that Danhausen preferred to prioritize independent bookings over appearing on Collision, AEW’s Saturday show. Conversely, Danhausen is said to have informed AEW of family-related matters that impacted his availability, though these circumstances evolved throughout the year. AEW also noted that Danhausen was participating in independent events during this time, which fueled their belief that he was not interested in working Collision.

Danhausen’s AEW contract is active through the summer of 2025, however there are currently no creative plans in place for his return.

(H/T: Fightful Select)