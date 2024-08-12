An update on Daniel Garcia’s status has surfaced.

Garcia was last seen being attacked by MJF following an AEW International Championship match against Will Ospreay. At the time, it was being reported that Garcia’s AEW deal was up in October, if he hadn’t re-signed.

One top name in AEW was under the belief that Garcia would be staying, and even speculated that he re-signed.

As of last week, however, that was not the case.

Garcia, as of then, would see his deal with AEW expire in the fall, and there is said to be interest from both AEW and WWE when that time comes.

Prior to signing with AEW several years ago, Garcia took part in a tryout with WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)