Daniel Garcia’s AEW contract is coming up.

The former ROH Pure Champion was viciously attacked by MJF on the July 3rd AEW Dynamite, and has been out of actin ever since. Rumors started circulating that Garcia had re-signed with AEW after his first contract came to an end, but that is not the case. According the the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Garcia not only hasn’t re-signed, but is considering taking offers elsewhere, including WWE.

It is noted that AEW does want him back, and that the angle with MJF was done to give him a heated feud whenever he does return. However, if he chooses to leave, then the decision to have the Salt of the Earth place a vicious beating on him plays off similarly to what Bron Breakker did to Ricochet when he departed WWE.

Garcia joined AEW in 2020 and has been a regular character on programming ever since. He’s had matches with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, The Elite, and more top names, and quickly rose as one of the company’s fastest rising stars. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on his status. Stay tuned.