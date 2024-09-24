Daniel Garcia’s future in AEW is uncertain, to say the least.

As noted, the contract of the longtime AEW star is scheduled to expire soon. Originally, the company was under the impression that Garcia would “most likely” be re-signing with them.

Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Dave Meltzer noted at F4WOnline.com that Garcia “may leave,” even if nothing has been decided upon just yet.

“As far as what’s going to happen with him, I would say this, I would say that the almost surely or the strong confidence that he was signing, I wouldn’t say it’s as strong but I wouldn’t say that he’s leaving either, but it’s not as strong as it was a month ago. He may leave.”

The report went on to state that despite the way things with he and MJF ended after AEW All Out, this is the reason Garcia has not been featured on AEW programming as of late.

