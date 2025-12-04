A few new details have surfaced regarding Darby Allin’s recent hospitalization.

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company revealed that Allin had been hospitalized following last week’s show.

That update immediately raised concern, and now we’re learning a bit more about what actually happened behind the scenes.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Allin did suffer an injury during his match with Kevin Knight on last week’s installment of AEW Dynamite.

The exact moment the injury occurred remains unclear, though Alvarez speculated that a coast-to-coast dropkick Knight delivered may have been the culprit.

Still, nothing is confirmed.

Despite the initial worry, Allin was not in the hospital for the full week.

Alvarez reported that he was cleared to leave and was eventually able to travel home. What hasn’t been revealed is the nature of the injury itself, as no specifics have been publicly disclosed.

As for Allin’s status in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament, things remain very much up in the air.

Alvarez noted that AEW’s on-air promise of “more information on Saturday’s AEW Collision” appears to be a legitimate update rather than storyline hype.

At this point, whether Allin continues in the tournament will come down to how he’s progressing physically between now and Saturday.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Darby Allin’s injury status continue to surface.

