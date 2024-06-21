An update on Darby Allin.

The AEW superstar broke his foot earlier in the year, an injury that forced him to cancel his plans to climb Mount Everest. Furthermore, Allin was struck by a city bus in New York City, but fortunately only suffered a few scrapes. He returned to wrestle at Double or Nothing, replacing Eddie Kingston in the Anarchy in the Arena matchup.

According to Fightful Select, Allin has been given some time off to properly heal from his injuries as he was not 100% at Double or Nothing. There is no current timetable for his return to the ring, but it shouldn’t be too long.

