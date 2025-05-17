Darby Allin’s AEW return remains uncertain—as does his current location, since the high-flying daredevil has been off scaling Mount Everest.

Allin has been absent from AEW programming since the conclusion of the Continental Classic in New York City. His Everest expedition has been in the works for years, and he finally set out on the journey a few weeks ago, sharing updates as he climbs.

Back in January, word was that Allin had already been pulled from television and wasn’t expected to resurface until spring. At that time, there was hope he’d be ready to return for the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament and potentially work the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25 in Glendale, Arizona. Since then, there’s been no official update on his status.

For context, climbing Mount Everest is no small feat—it typically takes six to ten weeks to complete the trek.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding the AEW return status of Darby Allin.

(H/T: Fightful Select)