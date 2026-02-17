Another major name in New Japan Pro-Wrestling is officially on the open market.

David Finlay’s contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling has expired, making the fourth-generation star a free agent.

Despite the deal coming to an end, NJPW is said to be actively working to bring Finlay back into the fold. The company reportedly has interest in retaining him, though his future remains undecided as he evaluates his next move.

Naturally, speculation has already begun about where he could land.

With rumors continuing to swirl about Clark Connors potentially being AEW-bound, even without an official announcement, some fans have wondered if Finlay could follow suit and bring more of the War Dogs presence to All Elite Wrestling.

At the same time, there has also been talk of interest from WWE. Discussions between WWE and Finlay have reportedly taken place in the past, fueling speculation that he could eventually join his father, Fit Finlay, and brother under the company’s umbrella.

His free agency is now officially underway.

Finlay was previously expected to explore opportunities in North America once his NJPW contract expired, and that process appears to be in motion. Where he ultimately lands remains one of the more intriguing questions on the wrestling free agent market.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding David Finlay’s status continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)