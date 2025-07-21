While Deonna Purrazzo hasn’t been prominently featured on recent episodes of AEW or Ring of Honor programming, her time with the company is far from over.

After being absent from AEW All In weekend in Dallas, including Starrcast, many fans inquired about her contract status. According to one source, Purrazzo is locked in with AEW through 2026, having signed a three-year deal earlier this year. Her current contract is set to expire at the start of 2027.

Purrazzo’s most recent appearance came on ROH TV, which was taped on June 21. Sources within the company noted that her recent absence was not due to any issues on her end, but rather because injuries to other talent delayed the ROH Pure Championship Tournament, which in turn impacted her booking plans.

(H/T: Fightful Select)