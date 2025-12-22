Dominik Mysterio’s status moving forward remains uncertain following an apparent shoulder injury suffered over the weekend.

Dominik was hurt during the main event of Saturday’s AAA Guerra de Titanes event in Guadalajara. The injury appeared to occur after he took a DDT from his father, Rey Mysterio, at which point he began visibly favoring his arm as the match continued.

Additional details were discussed by Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on Sunday night’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com with Meltzer noting that Dominik is expected to undergo an evaluation soon.

“He was hurting today and he’s going to get examined,” Meltzer stated. “Normally, you would go to TV and get examined but there’s no TV until a week from Monday. So, I was told he’s getting examined at some point this week, probably by a doctor there, to see what’s wrong with his shoulder. So, it’s premature to say anything as far as the severity of it but shoulder injuries are very, very common and it’s probably not a good thing.”

Meltzer added that while the full extent of the injury is still unknown, surgery is a major concern if it becomes necessary.

“Hopefully, he doesn’t need surgery right now,” he said. “That would put him out for months if he did that, but right now we don’t know. But the injury is legit.”

Shoulder injuries are rarely minor in wrestling, and this one is being taken seriously.

In Saturday’s main event, Dominik teamed with El Grande Americano as Los Gringos Locos 2.0, coming up short against Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix. After the match, Dominik shoved Americano away before leaving the ring area on his own, adding to concerns about his condition.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Dominik Mysterio’s injury status continue to surface.

