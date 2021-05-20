Don Callis is no longer working as a Co-Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling, according to multiple sources.

It was reported today by PWInsider and Fightful Select that Callis is no longer an executive in any capacity for Anthem Sports & Entertainment or any of their brands, including Impact Wrestling. Callis remains with the company as a performer.

Callis reportedly officially finished up his Impact duties last month. He had slowly been decreasing his responsibilities outside of the Impact creative team for some time, going back to last year. Callis officially left the Impact creative team in April. Impact streamlined their creative team with Callis’ exit, and there are no current plans to replace him. It was noted that the nucleus of the current Impact creative team is Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, Tommy Dreamer, RD Evans and Jimmy Jacobs.

Callis and Impact officials remain on good terms and this exit was not a dramatic one. He worked the most recent set of TV tapings, and will continue to appear as a manager for The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega, who is the current AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion. Omega and Callis only worked the first day of the recent Impact TV tapings as they filmed their content and were not there for the remaining three days.

There had been speculation on Callis’ status after he was removed from the Anthem corporate website this past weekend. Wrestling Inc. reported back in early December that Callis’ Impact contract was coming up in January of this year. It was speculated then that once he was done with Impact, Callis may move to AEW for a full-time gig as the manager of his friend Kenny Omega, who is the current AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion.

Regarding that speculation on Callis and AEW, word now is that he is expected to end up with AEW in a full-time role. However, there is no timetable for if and when that may happen.

It was noted that some within Impact were not surprised by Callis’ exit as D’Amore has pretty much led things since the beginning. Impact announced back in December 2017 that they had hired Callis as the new Co-Executive Vice President, to work alongside D’Amore.

