It looks like Dragon Lee could be inching closer to an in-ring return.

The WWE star hasn’t wrestled since competing at WrestleMania 42 back on April 19, but Lee teased an update on his status with a brief social media post on Tuesday.

“2-3 weeks,” Lee wrote.

No additional context was included in the message, though at least one source reportedly indicated Lee was dealing with some bumps and bruises coming out of WrestleMania weekend.

Lee last competed during night two of WrestleMania 42 in the six-pack ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

While Lee was absent from last weekend’s WWE Backlash card, he still made a public appearance for WWE that same day. Lee joined Rey Fenix for a fan meet-and-greet event at Cosm in Los Angeles.

There’s still no official word regarding the exact nature of the issue Lee has been dealing with.

However, following the WrestleMania ladder match, Lee was visibly favoring his thigh and leg area while walking to the back alongside Penta and Mysterio.

Interestingly, Lee’s teased “2-3 weeks” timeline would line up closely with WWE and AAA’s upcoming Noche de los Grandes event in Mexico on May 30.