An update on Dragon Lee.

The lucha-libre star has not appeared on WWE programming since June 17th, with many in the WWE Universe wondering what happened. Fightful Select reports that the former NXT North American Champion is at tonight’s Raw tapings in Austin, Texas and will be competing on MAIN EVENT in a matchup against Ludwig Kaiser. The publication does not say anything about Lee having any injuries or issues with management that would explain why he has been gone.

Lee was scheduled for WWE WrestleMania XL, but he was eventually replaced by Andrade El Idolo, who wrestled alongside Rey Mysterio against Judgment Day.