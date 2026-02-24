An AEW star could be nearing his long-awaited in-ring return.

Dralistico has been out of action since late 2025, but a new update suggests that comeback plans may soon be in motion.

Back in December, Dralistico revealed that he had undergone an undisclosed surgery.

Prior to that, he had been attempting to work through lingering ear injuries before ultimately being sidelined toward the end of October.

His last match came in a trios bout that saw La Faccion Ingobernable fall to Komander, Mark Briscoe and Roderick Strong.

Since then, he has remained on the shelf.

Now, there appears to be movement on his status.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Dralistico has already been cleared by his own doctors in Mexico and is simply awaiting the final green light from AEW officials.

“Dralistico is said to have been cleared by his doctors in Mexico and is awaiting clearance from AEW, so he should be back soon,” Alvarez writes.

That’s an encouraging sign.

Dralistico has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2023 and competes alongside his brother Rush as part of the company’s roster.

Meanwhile, their younger brother Dragon Lee is currently under contract with WWE.