Earlier today, Drew McIntyre sparked speculation when he tweeted about using real glass during his segment with Damian Priest on last night’s episode of SmackDown. While he assured fans that he was not injured, he mentioned having a piece of glass in his eye.

After gathering additional information from WWE sources following their return to the United States, it has been confirmed that although McIntyre underwent treatment to remove something from his eye after the incident, what was extracted was ultimately determined not to be glass. Furthermore, McIntyre was medically evaluated by WWE’s staff before departing from SmackDown.

Reports also indicate that McIntyre was seen wearing an eye patch backstage after the segment and had told others that glass had been removed from his eye.

Regarding his current status, McIntyre is not part of today’s WWE live event in Austria. However, sources confirm that he was never originally scheduled for the event, meaning his absence is not due to any last-minute changes or health concerns.

That was real glass… It got in my eye. — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 28, 2025

