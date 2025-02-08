This week’s episode of SmackDown saw lingering tensions from the WWE Royal Rumble addressed, both in and out of the ring.

Last weekend, reports surfaced regarding Drew McIntyre’s frustration over his Royal Rumble elimination. Originally set to be ousted by Damian Priest before Logan Paul’s entrance, McIntyre was instead eliminated after, which led to some backstage frustration. He reportedly blamed LA Knight for “getting his stuff in” during the match, which was referenced ahead of their SmackDown Elimination Chamber Qualifying bout.

During the show, LA Knight took a playful jab at McIntyre, calling him a “crier” in a promo. Sources insist that while Knight’s PSA about it being okay to cry was genuine, it also served as a lighthearted dig at McIntyre. He further joked about “getting his stuff in” before delivering his signature catchphrase.

Despite any past frustration, the two had no issues working together on the February 7 edition of SmackDown. The match was reportedly a little stiff physically, but both men emerged unscathed. Backstage, there was no concern about their ability to work together, with many viewing the situation as an opportunity to incorporate real-life tension into the storyline.

Sources also noted that while the leak of McIntyre’s frustrations wasn’t ideal, both wrestlers handled it professionally, and McIntyre had no problem with Knight’s promo, as was evident on TV.

(H/T: Fightful Select)