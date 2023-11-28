All is well between Drew McIntyre and WWE.

After the Men’s WarGames Match on Saturday night, McIntyre was clearly frustrated. He left the ring holding his eye and slammed the locker room door before leaving the arena. On Monday’s Raw, McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins about wanting a World Heavyweight Title shot, but Rollins gave it to Jey Uso instead.

This led to McIntyre headbutting Rollins. Later, he had a backstage segment with Sami Zayn, which resulted in a match being booked for next week on Raw.

According to PWinsider, McIntyre was accidentally cut hard way during his segment. He was reportedly in good spirits prior to the show, and whatever happened at Survivor Series seemed to have “dissipated.”