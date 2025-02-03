Drew McIntyre was reportedly unhappy following the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match, with lingering questions surrounding the reasons behind his frustration.

McIntyre was visibly upset as he stormed through the Gorilla position, expressing his discontent, although the specifics were unclear. Fightful later confirmed the incident, with no one being “in on it.”

McIntyre was reportedly venting about someone “having to get their moves in,” though it’s unclear who he was referring to. Several other wrestlers have since reached out, indicating that they agreed with McIntyre’s sentiments, but no one would name names. One source suggested that the situation itself would likely get the message across.

Although speculation swirled that McIntyre’s frustration may have been directed at Logan Paul, it was confirmed that this was not the case. McIntyre’s elimination by Damian Priest, which was intended to fuel a storyline between the two for the SmackDown brand as we head into WrestleMania season, is believed to be the root cause of his frustration.

Another source suggested that LA Knight’s “errant movement” interrupting the Priest/McIntyre elimination may have been the cause of the issue.

After the event, WWE hosted a Royal Rumble after-party, which McIntyre notably did not attend. This isn’t the first time McIntyre has had issues backstage, as he was reportedly unhappy upon hearing about CM Punk’s return, though the two later worked together.