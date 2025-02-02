Drew McIntyre was reportedly frustrated with a fellow competitor following the Royal Rumble 2025 match.

As we reported last night per PWInsider, McIntyre was visibly upset backstage after his elimination, allegedly due to a participant who prioritized showcasing their own moves over the broader storytelling of the match. Witnesses described McIntyre as “screaming and cursing” before storming out of the arena prior to the show’s conclusion.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer later confirmed the reports on Wrestling Observer Radio via F4WOnline.com, stating that McIntyre was not alone in his frustration.

“There’s a guy that a lot of people were upset with in that match, believing he was more focused on getting himself over rather than elevating the overall match,” Meltzer explained.

While the name of the individual has yet to be verified by multiple sources, Meltzer noted that it will inevitable come out. He has it confirmed by one source, and is awaiting a second, while others have already begun speculating, pointing to Logan Paul.

“It’s multiple people telling me that Drew was genuinely unhappy. This isn’t part of a storyline,” Meltzer added. “And from what I’ve heard, he wasn’t the only one frustrated by the situation.”

During the match, McIntyre was eliminated by Damian Priest while Logan Paul and LA Knight were in close proximity. The sequence saw McIntyre attempting to throw Jey Uso over the ropes before colliding with Paul and Knight, leading to his elimination.

Stay tuned for further updates as more details emerge.