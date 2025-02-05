Following his participation in the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match, WWE announced that Roman Reigns is “out of action” due to injuries sustained during and after the bout. However, Pwinsider Elite is reporting that these injuries are not legitimate.

The storyline of Reigns being sidelined is merely a narrative device. Reigns’ absence is intended to explain his absence from upcoming events, with a Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match currently penciled in for WrestleMania 41.

It remains unclear whether Drew McIntyre will appear on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, following his exit from the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

Pwinsider Elite is reporting that the relationship between McIntyre and WWE is not entirely severed, and the two sides quickly resumed communication after his walkout.

Originally, McIntyre vs. Damian Priest was planned for WrestleMania 41, but there is now speculation that McIntyre could be booked in a high-profile match against LA Knight, the wrestler who reportedly angered McIntyre during the Rumble.