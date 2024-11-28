Drew McIntyre’s absence from WWE television has been due to both physical and personal reasons. After his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood 2024, McIntyre required 16 staples in his head. In addition to the physical recovery, McIntyre has been dealing with personal family matters, which have contributed to his time off.

As per a report from Pwinsider, WWE has been discussing potential creative plans for McIntyre’s return. They are exploring various options regarding when and how to bring him back into the fold. While no exact details have been provided, this suggests that WWE is keen on integrating him into future storylines, and several creative pitches have been floated in recent weeks.

